Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will both have a cameo role in international versions of the upcoming Disney feature film Lightyear.

The F1 duo recently recorded voiceovers for the same character, with Monaco-born Leclerc doing the Italian version and Sainz doing the Spanish version. Leclerc and Sainz recorded their roles earlier this season.

Voiceover work is not uncharted territory for F1 drivers -- Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel all lent their voices to the respective English, Spanish and German versions of Cars 3.

Lightyear is a spinoff of the popular Toy Story series of films, focusing on the Buzz Lightyear character. It is set for release in Italy on June. 15 and globally on June. 17.

Leclerc and Sainz will be back on racing duty this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ferrari lost the lead of the drivers' and constructors' championship at the Spanish Grand Prix, where Leclerc suffered an engine failure while comfortably leading the race.