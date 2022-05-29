MONTE CARLO -- Mick Schumacher walked away unharmed from a big crash at the Monaco Grand Prix that prompted the second red flag of the event.

A downpour just before the scheduled start delayed the race by 70 minutes, and it eventually got going on a drying track.

Drivers had just completed the switch from the full and intermediate wet tyres to dry tyres when Schumacher, running 17th, lost control of his car through the Swimming Pool section and slammed into the wall on the exit of the chicane.

Schumacher's rear suspension and rear wing completely detached from the Haas car.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, immediately climbed out of the car and walked back to the Haas garage.

Curiously, the race stewards cycled through all three of the options available to them in the case of a crash as marshals looked to clear the wreckage.

First, they implemented the virtual safety car, in which drivers are required to drive slowly to a delta time.

The actual safety car was then deployed two minutes later, which requires the field to bottle up behind a pace car.

Just six minutes later, the race was suspended with a red flag to allow marshals to fix the barrier Schumacher had gone into.

When the race resumed, Red Bull's Sergio Perez led a rolling start.