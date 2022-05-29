Mick Schumacher's car splits in half after a big crash, but he comes out of his car unharmed. (0:32)

Haas boss Guenther Steiner suggested the team is considering driver Mick Schumacher's future after he gave the team another hefty repair bill at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, made an unforced error in Monte Carlo and crashed heavily at the Swimming Pool chicane, with the impact splitting the car in two.

The German driver was unhurt in the accident, which is likely to cost Haas in excess of $1 million. Schumacher incurred a similar amount of damage in a crash at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this season.

Finances are tight for Haas, F1's smallest team, after splitting with Russian title partner Uralkali at the start of the year.

Mick Schumacher crashed at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Steiner's reaction to the latest crash was blunt.

"With Mick, we obviously saw what happened," Steiner said.

"It's not very satisfactory having a big crash again. We need to see how we move forward from here."

F1 sophomore Schumacher is still yet to score a championship point. By contrast, teammate Kevin Magnussen has 15 to his name this year.