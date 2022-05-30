Marty Smith talks with Marcus Ericsson after his monumental win at the Indianapolis 500. (2:19)

MONTE CARLO - Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen is happy to only ever be a spectator of the Indy 500, saying, "I don't need to risk my life there."

As a winner of the Monaco Grand Prix, Verstappen has one part of motor racing's Triple Crown, which also includes the Indy 500 and the Le Mans 24 Hours.

After Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, which is traditionally held hours before the Indy 500 starts in the U.S., he was asked about whether he would like to win all three events.

Verstappen, 24, considers the famous oval race too dangerous.

"I've no desire to chase the Triple Crown. At least, not Indy," Verstappen said, shortly before ex-F1 driver Marcus Ericsson won the oval race.

"I appreciate what they do. It's insane, these drivers. ... I have a lot of respect for what they achieve there, but for me, especially being in F1 for such a long time already, I don't need to risk my life there and potentially injure myself, your legs, whatever.

"It's just not worth it anymore, let's say like that."

Max Verstappen is not interested in racing at the Indy 500. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Verstappen often does endurance racing esports events and is far more open to doing that in real life.

"Maybe Le Mans," he said. "I do like endurance races, so I will probably do some, hopefully soon, but for me, it doesn't really matter.

"I, of course, try to be good in F1, I try to be good in whatever I do, but that desire of the Triple Crown or whatever -- not interested."

Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix winner, Sergio Perez, one of three fathers on the F1 grid, said the same as his Red Bull teammate.

"I have no interest to be honest," Perez said in response to the same question. "In endurance, I don't know if I'll do that one day. I don't think so.

"I think once I am done with F1, I need to look to go back and look after my kids. I already have three ... so yeah, I'll be quite busy!"