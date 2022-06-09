Alfa Romeo to run Italian flag livery in Baku

Alfa Romeo will run a revised livery featuring the colours of the Italian flag at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to mark the release the company's first all-electric SUV, the Tonale.

For the Baku race Alfa has added green to the back of its existing 2022 livery to create the Italian tricolour.

The green splash on the rear of the car also features a white outline which mimicks the headlight shape of the Tonale.

Alfa Romeo said the launch of the new car is a "metamorphosis towards a new era of connectivity and electrification".

After seven races, Alfa Romeo is fifth in the constructors' championship.

Valtteri Bottas, who joined the team from Mercedes this year, has spearheaded that charge, scoring points in every race he has finished this year.

Bottas has scored 40 of the team's 41 points, with rookie teammate Guanyu Zhou contributing with a point at the Bahrain Grand Prix in March.

