MONTREAL -- Lewis Hamilton said his Canadian Grand Prix podium which ended a run of bad form was "overwhelming."

After a difficult run of races and a struggle to get to grips with Mercedes' current car, Hamilton finished third in Montreal, where he won his first grand prix in 2007.

Mercedes appear to remain a step behind Red Bull and Ferrari, who battled for the win on Sunday, but Hamilton felt relieved to have got himself back onto the podium.

"It's quite overwhelming, honestly, to get this third place," he said. "It's been such a battle this year with the car and as a team. But we continue to stay vigilant and focused and never giving up.

"That's something I'm so proud of, and I'm inspired by my crew. So thank you to everyone that's here and back at the factory."

Hamilton is optimistic Mercedes can keep closing the gap to the leading teams.

"They're a little bit too quick for us at the moment," he said on Red Bull and Ferrari. "I was giving it everything but we're getting closer. So we've just got to keep pushing. Hopefully will be in a fight with these guys."

Formula One heads to Silverstone next for the British Grand Prix on July 3, where Hamilton has the most wins with eight.