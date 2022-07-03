SILVERSTONE -- A group of protesters breached the track on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix and were on the circuit when cars came past.

The protesters managed to get onto the circuit at the Wellington straight, which lies just after the first sequence of corners.

In a huge stroke of fortune, by the time the cars reached that part of the track they had started to slow dramatically for red flags which had been shown after a multi-car pileup at Turn 1.

One observer in the adjacent grandstand confirmed to ESPN at least one of the protesters was on the circuit when cars drove past. It is believed the group was in excess of five people.

The race got red flagged just after the protestors came onto the track. Genuinely thought someone was going to get hit. pic.twitter.com/AKt8BCZaBO — Helèna Hicks (@_HelenaHicks) July 3, 2022

The incident had eerie similarities to the 2003 British Grand Prix, when a radical Irish priest invaded the track and was almost hit by David Coulthard.

The FIA released a short statement saying: "After the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities."

Ahead of the race, Northamptonshire Police said it had "credible" intelligence that environmental activists were planning a protest during the race.