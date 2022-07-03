Huge crash at the start of the British GP between George Russell and Zhou Guanyu. (0:32)

SILVERSTONE, England -- Mick Schumacher finally recorded a Formula One championship point as Haas returned to form in style at the British Grand Prix.

F1 sophomore Schumacher finished eighth in what was his 31st F1 race start.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael had been under increasing pressure to deliver results this year after a string of costly crashes earlier in the season for F1's lowest-spending team.

Schumacher almost finished seventh, but just narrowly missed out on overtaking Max Verstappen's wounded Red Bull as they raced to the finish line, although that did not diminish the celebrations over the radio.

"Finally, I told you guys it was this weekend! Oh my god, you guys are brilliant" Schumacher said, before swearing a couple of times.

He laughed and then said: "Excuse my swearing!"

After climbing out of his car Schumacher was congratulated by Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, who grew up idolising his father, and a number of other drivers.

Schumacher's teammate Kevin Magnussen finished 10th, securing the team's first double-points finish since the 2019 German Grand Prix.

It also snapped a run of five races without scoring a point.

F1 comeback star Magnussen scored 15 across the first four races but Haas had slipped down the championship order over the past two months.

By scoring six points to Aston Martin's two, Haas has jumped ahead of the Silverstone-based team into eighth position. It is now seven points behind AlphaTauri.