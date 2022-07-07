Max Verstappen responded to Lewis Hamilton's dig about not being a sensible driver by saying it is reassuring that even a 37 year old can learn how to take a corner properly.

Hamilton battled cleanly with Charles Leclerc at the British Grand Prix and praised the Ferrari driver for being "sensible", saying it is not the same situation he faced while battling Verstappen in 2021.

At one point in his Leclerc battle the Ferrari driver overtook cleanly around the outside of Hamilton at Copse.

Last year Hamilton had the inside line at the same corner when he controversially collided with Verstappen, knocking the Red Bull driver out of the race and sending him to hospital for precautionary checks. When told the comments, Verstappen couldn't resist a dig of his own, pointing out that the FIA found Hamilton predominantly to blame for that incident.

"I think it's great that, when you're 37 years old, at some point you understand how to get to an apex," Verstappen told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"He does learn, so that's positive for the younger drivers: when you're 37 you still stay always learning!

"You can clearly see it in the images, of course. Charles gave him less space than I did last year, so that says enough. Moreover, he received a penalty last year, so you should not talk about that."

Verstappen is currently leading the championship in his first title defence.