Dutch fans cheer as Lewis Hamilton crashes out of the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying. (0:30)

SILVERSTONE -- Charles Leclerc is more focused on delivering a clean weekend than going all-out for victory despite qualifying second for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.

Having once led the championship, Leclerc has not won since April's Australian Grand Prix and has failed to score a podium in five straight races.

The Ferrari driver will start Saturday's sprint race from second position, with championship leader Max Verstappen on pole.

Leclerc has slipped 43 points behind Verstappen in the title race.

As per F1's rules, Saturday's sprint race sets the for Sunday's grand prix, but Leclerc suggested he will favour a cautious approach.

"I just want to have a clean race, obviously," he said. "It's been five races that it's been a bit of a disaster on my side.

"I just hope that everything will go clean in the weekend and finally score the points that we deserve."

Charles Leclerc has not finished on the podium in five races. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Verstappen will be looking to extend his championship lead across both days, with Saturday's sprint race handing out eight points scaled down for the top eight finishers.

Having beaten the Ferraris to pole Verstappen said he is confident of a strong weekend.

"I think we have a great car," Verstappen said after taking pole. "Normally I'd say qualifying is not our strongest point, so I just hope to have a clean turn one, good getaway and from there onwards anything can happen.

"But I feel confident with the car we have."