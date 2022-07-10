Lewis Hamilton is made to work hard to pass Mick Schumacher's Haas, but takes P8 in sprint qualifying. (0:30)

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Formula One will discuss "unacceptable" reports of fan harassment with the organisers of the Austrian Grand Prix.

On Friday and Saturday numerous fans took to social media to report racist, homophobic and sexist abuse aimed in their direction at the event.

The behaviour of the fans at the Red Bull Ring has already been a talking point this week.

The circuit is a popular destination for fans of reigning world champion Max Verstappen and a number of them cheered on Friday evening when Lewis Hamilton crashed out of qualifying.

Hamilton has since criticised that response and on Sunday condemned the reports of fan harassment.

"Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend," Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

"Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all. Please, if you see this happening, report it to circuit security and to F1, we cannot sit back and allow this to continue."

F1 released a statement about the fan harassment and said it will discuss the reports with organisers of the event.

"We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the event," it said.

"We have raised this with the promoter and security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents and are taking this very seriously. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and all fans should be treated with respect."

Local favourite Verstappen, who holds a comfortable lead in the championship, won Saturday's sprint race and starts Sunday's grand prix from first on the grid.