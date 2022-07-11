Carlos Sainz went from first time Formula One winner to non-finisher in the space of a week on Sunday after his Ferrari engine blew just as he was set for second-place at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Sainz said he was unhappy with the speed of the rescue vehicles as his car burst into flames on lap 58, since he had to escape the car with little assistance

"It was not an ideal or an easy situation for sure, because I could see in my mirrors that my car was catching fire," Sainz said. "I was pressing the brake, but as soon as I tried to jump out, I didn't want to leave the car completely free, out of control, and rolling backwards.

"I was calling the marshals to come and help me, to put something on the tyres to stop the car from rolling. But the whole process was a bit slow and at some point there was so much fire that I had to get a move on and I had to jump out.

"It is definitely something we need to look at how we could have done it a bit faster, because it was not an easy situation to be in."

Sainz, who won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last Sunday, said the fiery failure at the Red Bull Ring came without warning.

"There was no feedback coming from the engine that this was about to happen, [it was] very sudden," he told Sky Sports.

"I am a bit lost for words because this is obviously a big loss on points and a huge result for the team. I think it would have been an easy one-two today."

Carlos Sainz was forced to retire from the Austrian Grand Prix after an engine failure. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Sainz squatted by the side of the track, stunned by his misfortune, after marshals stopped the car rolling away and extinguished the flames.

Teammate Charles Leclerc won the race ahead of Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen after a late throttle scare but Ferrari were fast, with little tyre degradation, and it should have been a one-two.

"It is more difficult to take because we were about to cut the points to the leaders of the championship, both Max and Red Bull, we were about to do a very big result for the team," Sainz, who is fourth in the standings, said.

"It is heartbreaking but we will need to keep pushing, turn the page and it is still a long season ahead."

Team boss Mattia Binotto said Ferrari's second win in a row after six successive defeats to Red Bull was important for morale, with Leclerc now 38 points behind Verstappen.

"Happy for the win, a bit disappointed for the failure on Carlos's [car] because it could have been an even better Sunday today," he added.