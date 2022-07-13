McLaren have a pit stop to forget in P2 as the rear jack breaks and a wheel is put on the wrong way around. (0:29)

Daniel Ricciardo has reaffirmed his commitment to McLaren amid continuing and growing speculation around his future.

In a post to his Instagram story the seven-time race winner said he fully intends to remain with the team to the end of his contract in 2023.

Ricciardo said: "There have been a lot of rumours about my future in Formula One but I want you to hear it from me. I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and not walking away from the sport.

"Appreciate it hasn't always been easy, but who wants easy! I'm working my ass off with the team to make improvements and get the car right back to the front where it belongs.

"I still want this more than ever. See you at Le Castellet."

Ricciardo's disappointing form this year has opened the question of whether he will remain beyond this season.

McLaren have done little to cool the rumours Ricciardo might be on the way out. IndyCar's Colton Herta is continuing an F1 test in Portimao this week, while Alex Palou will also test with the team later this year having joined the company's IndyCar outfit.

Within the F1 paddock, there have been suggestions the team is looking at trying to get Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly or reigning Formula Two champion Oscar Piastri in for 2023.

Despite McLaren CEO Zak Brown's assertions ahead of the Monaco GP that the team has "mechanisms" to get out of the Australian's deal, ESPN understands it is watertight without exit clauses for the team to exercise. Team boss Andreas Seidl alluded to the same thing ahead of Ricciardo's first year with the team.

The F1 season continues at the French Grand Prix on July 24.