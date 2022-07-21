LE CASTELLET, France -- Sebastian Vettel has said he wants to continue in Formula One beyond this season amid speculation over the four-time world champion's future.

Vettel joined Aston Martin from Ferrari on a two-year contract that started in 2021, meaning he will be out of contract at the end of this season.

He is among four world champions on the grid, having won all of his titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, but has not won a race since 2019.

After a slow start to the year for Aston Martin, he is 14th in the drivers' standings on 15 points.

However, Vettel said he plans to remain in F1 next year and that he has opened talks with Aston Martin about extending his contract.

"Obviously I've said that at some point we'll start to talk and I'm talking to the team," he said. "I think there is a clear intention to keep going and we'll see soon where we stand."

Amid speculation about Daniel Ricciardo's future at McLaren, which has been in doubt since the team's CEO Zak Brown hinted at mechanisms to end his contract earlier this year, Vettel has been linked to a move to the team.

Ricciardo has made clear that he plans to honour the final season of his McLaren contract next year and, although Vettel didn't deny talks with the team, he played down the suggestion he would move to McLaren.

"No," Vettel said. "I know some people there but I think it's just rumours."