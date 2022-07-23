LE CASTELLET, France -- Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen will start from the back of the grid at the French Grand Prix due to power unit penalties.

Sainz was already due to drop ten places on the grid after exceeding his quota of power unit control electronics on Friday, but will now drop to the back row of the grid after Ferrari fitted a new engine, turbo charger, MGU-K and MGU-H to his car ahead of final practice on Saturday.

Sainz lost one of his power units for the season in a fire at the Austrian Grand Prix, which forced him to retire from a likely second place finish. Each driver is only allowed three engines, three turbochargers, three MGU-H components and three MGU-Ks. Exceeding that number results in a grid penalty.

The Ferrari power unit in Magnussen's Haas has also been replaced, meaning he will drop to the back of the grid alongside Sainz.

Whoever qualifies highest between Magnussen and Sainz will start in 19th while the other will be 20th.