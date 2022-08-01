Fernando Alonso will replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin next season, the Formula One team confirmed on Monday.

The two-time world champion has signed a multi-year deal with the team.

Aston Martin moved quickly to secure Alonso's services after Vettel announced his retirement on Thursday.

The move opens the door for Alpine to give Formula Two champion Oscar Piastri a race seat next season.

Alonso said as recently as Thursday that he was looking to stay at Alpine, which he joined two years ago on his return to F1.

It means Alonso will be partnered with Lance Stroll, the son of Aston Martin's owner Lawrence, next year.

"This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today," Alonso said in a statement. "I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One.

"I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed. We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front, and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance.

"The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me."

Alonso returned to F1 in 2021 after two years out of the category racing in the World Endurance Championship and attempting to win the Indy 500.

He had hoped to secure motorsport's triple crown, which includes winning at Monaco in F1, the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Indy 500. After missing out on the Indy 500, however, he has now set his sights back on F1.

Lawrence Stroll added: "I have known and admired Fernando for many years and it has always been clear that he is a committed winner like me.

"It seemed natural therefore to invite Fernando to be part of the development of a winning team, and we very quickly established in our recent conversations that we have the same ambitions and values, and it was logical and easy to confirm our desire to work together."