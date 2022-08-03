Alex Albon will continue racing for Williams until at least 2024 after signing a multi-year deal to stay with the Formula One team.

Albon replaced George Russell at Williams this year after spending 2021 without a race seat, having lost his drive at Red Bull.

He will continue with the team for at least two years.

In announcing the news on Tuesday afternoon, Albon poked fun at Oscar Piastri's tweet a day earlier, when the Australian posted to say that Alpine had announced him as their 2023 driver without permission.

Albon tweeted: "I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year."

Albon is considered one of the best young drivers in F1 and his return with Williams this season was widely considered to be a well-deserved second chance for the 26-year-old.

I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year.



😂 let's gooo @williamsracing 💪 pic.twitter.com/NNljcXOieE — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) August 3, 2022

Williams boss Jost Capito said: "Alex is a tremendous driver and valued member of Williams Racing, so we're thrilled to be able to confirm we will be working with him on a long-term basis.

"Alex brings a great blend of skill and insightful learnings that will help bring the team greater success in the future.

"He's a fierce competitor, has proved a popular and loyal team member and we are delighted that he will provide a stable base for us to continue to develop in this new F1 car era."

Uncertainty remains around the future of Albon's teammate Nicholas Latifi. Piastri had been pushing for the seat earlier this season, but it now looks most likely to go to Mercedes-backed Formula E driver Nyck de Vries, who took part in practice for Williams ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

American driver Logan Sargeant, who will do a practice session ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in October, is an outside shot to take Latifi's seat. Sargeant is competing in F1 feeder series Formula Two this season.