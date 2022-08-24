Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson talk about Daniel Ricciardo's fall at McLaren and discuss his options for the future. (1:36)

Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren have agreed to part ways at the end of the 2022 Formula One season, paving the way for Oscar Piastri to replace the eight-time race winner.

As reported by ESPN at the start of the summer break, Ricciardo was informed after the Hungarian Grand Prix of McLaren's decision to terminate his contract one year before it expired in 2023.

Ricciardo, who won last year's Italian Grand Prix, has struggled for form this season, prompting McLaren CEO Zak Brown and team boss Andreas Seidl to decide to go in a different direction.

"It's been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak and Andreas we have decided to terminate my contract with the team and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season," Ricciardo said.

McLaren hopes to replace Ricciardo with reigning Formula 2 champion Piastri, 21.

Piastri has been in the middle of a tug-of-war between Alpine and McLaren and his future will be decided by the FIA's contract-recognition board next week.

At the start of F1's summer break Alpine had announced that Piastri would replace Aston Martin-bound Alonso next year, but Piastri then tweeted that he did not have a contract with the French team and that he would not be racing for them in 2023.

Ricciardo looks likely to fill that seat at Alpine (formerly Renault), the team he raced at for two seasons before joining McLaren in 2021, next season.

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of 2022. Paolo Pedicelli ATPImages/Getty Images

He downplayed any suggestion he will leave F1 at the end of the year.

He added: "I'll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what the next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work and I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza last season.

"I've never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next".

McLaren CEO Brown said: "Daniel has been a great addition to McLaren, and it's been a pleasure working with him. I'd like to thank him for all of his efforts over the last two seasons both trackside and back at base. It's no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight.

"We wish him well for the future and let's go enjoy the rest of the season together."

The split was confirmed on Wednesday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, the first of nine races Ricciardo will contest for McLaren before departing.