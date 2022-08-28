Formula One has confirmed the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on its race schedule for 2023.

The popular race at Spa-Francorchamps was under threat next year with the return of the Qatar Grand Prix, the addition of a race in Las Vegas and the potential return of the Chinese and South African Grands Prix.

However, with South Africa's Kyalami circuit no longer expected to be ready in time for 2023, an open slot is available for Spa-Francorchamps.

The F1 calendar is capped at 24 races under the sport's agreement with the teams. F1 has promised full details of next year's calendar "in due course".

Spa's long-term F1 future remains uncertain despite the one-year extension.