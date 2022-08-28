Lewis Hamilton is out of the Belgian GP race after collision with Fernando Alonso. (0:24)

Fernando Alonso labelled seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton "an idiot" who only knows how to race at the front, after they collided on the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The two old rivals were battling for third position down the Kemmel Straight with Hamilton looking to overtake Alonso around the outside of the Les Combes chicane.

As they went through the entry to the corner they made contact, sending Hamilton's car into the air briefly before both went over the run-off area and re-joined the circuit.

A radio message from Alonso was later broadcast, with the Spaniard saying: "What an idiot! Closing the door from the outside. We had a great start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first."

Alonso and Hamilton collided in the opening lap of the race in Belgium. John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

Alonso was able to continue but the collision ended Hamilton's race. Mercedes told him to stop his car several corners later.

The stewards did not deem the incident worthy of further investigation, suggesting they felt it had been a racing incident with neither driver predominantly to blame.

Despite Alonso's fiery comments, Hamilton is the only driver in the last decade to have won from 14th on the grid or lower.