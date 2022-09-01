Mick Schumacher refused to be drawn speculation about his Formula One future on Thursday as his friend Esteban Ocon continued to push for the German to join him at Renault-owned Alpine as replacement for Fernando Alonso.

Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael, is out of contract with the Ferrari-powered Haas team at the end of the season when he could also leave the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA).

"What is being discussed behind the scenes between us is something I'd rather keep between us," the German driver said at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort when asked about his future at Haas and FDA.

"That's contractual matters which I can't go into detail with," he added.

The Formula One has been awash with speculation since Alonso announced a month ago that he would be leaving Alpine for Aston Martin at the end of the year.

Alpine announced reserve driver Oscar Piastri as his replacement, but the Australian said he would not be racing for them.

McLaren -- who are linked to Piastri -- have meanwhile announced a split with Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who joined them from

Schumacher and Ricciardo could also be contenders to join Alpine, unless the team win a contract dispute and can convince Piastri to change his mind.

Ricciardo has been linked to Haas too, although that team have close ties with Ferrari who may also be keen to put their reserve Antonio Giovinazzi into it.

"The team will take the right decisions," Ocon told reporters ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, adding that Alpine knew his preference.

"People know that my choice if I had anything to say would be Mick, if he doesn't have anything lined up for next year.

"He's a good friend of mine first of all. If I can help on that, that's no problem. I think he has shown talents in the junior categories as well, he's been very fast.

"Sometimes in Formula One it's not easy to perform with a car that's a bit on the back foot. I had that when I started in F1. He's a great guy and he could perform very well if he had a competitive car and at the moment the Alpine is competitive."

Alpine are fourth in the 10-team Constructor's Championship.