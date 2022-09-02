ZANDVOORT, Netherlands -- McLaren's Lando Norris has denied suggestions of a rift between himself and outgoing teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Comments made by Norris after Ricciardo's exit was confirmed by McLaren caused a big backlash on social media last week.

Norris said he had no sympathy for the struggles Ricciardo had encountered with McLaren's car since joining in 2021.

Within the F1 paddock there are no suggestions of a fall-out between the pair. Although it took a little while for the partnership to gel at the start of 2021, they are known to get along very well now.

Norris, 22, said it is natural that he and Ricciardo, 33, have different interests away from F1.