Yuki Tsunoda will serve a ten-place grid penalty at the Italian Grand Prix after accumulating too many reprimands across the season.

The AlphaTauri driver was reprimanded for loosening his seatbelts in the middle of the bizarre sequence of events that led to his controversial retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix.

It was Tsunoda's fifth of the season, which, according to Article 18.1 of the FIA regulations, leads to a grid penalty.

The Japanese driver's future at AlphaTauri is not a certainty.

Although he is expected to continue with the Red Bull junior team in 2023, AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost refused to confirm this is the case.

"First of all Red Bull has to confirm that he is driving for us," Tost said ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix last week.

Tsunoda got his first reprimand of the season for blocking Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix, before getting two at the Australian Grand Prix - one for impeding Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz in practice and another for driving unnecessarily slowly on an in-lap during qualifying.

At May's Monaco Grand Prix, he was reprimanded for impeding Kevin Magnussen during practice.