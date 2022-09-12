Williams driver Alex Albon is recovering in hospital after suffering a respiratory failure following surgery for appendicitis.

Albon missed the Italian Grand Prix at the weekend for surgery on Saturday.

The Thai driver experienced "unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications" after his procedure and was sent to intensive care at Monza's Ospedale San Gerardo, Williams confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Albon was removed from a ventilator and moved back to a general ward after making good progress on Sunday.

He is expected to return home Tuesday.

A respiratory failure is a "known but uncommon complication," according to the statement.

The team statement said Albon's full focus now is on recovery and preparation over the next three weeks for the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct. 2.

Dutchman Nyck de Vries stood in for Albon at the Monza race, finishing ninth.