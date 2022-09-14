Alex Albon has been released from hospital and returned home after he suffered respiratory failure following complications from an appendectomy on Saturday.

Albon missed last weekend's Italian Grand Prix after falling ill with appendicitis. Following surgery on Saturday, the Thai driver experienced "unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications", including respiratory failure, and was sent to intensive care at Monza's Ospedale San Gerardo.

By Sunday he was out of intensive care and on Tuesday he was released from hospital before returning to his home in Monaco to continue his recovery.

Albon is planning to race at the next round of the championship in Singapore on October 2.

Dutchman Nyck de Vries stood in for Albon at the Monza race, finishing ninth.