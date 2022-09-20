Laurence Edmondson feels Max Verstappen could win all of the six remaining races to take him to 17 wins in a single season. (1:45)

The Monaco Grand Prix will continue in Formula One until 2025.

Monaco's contract was up this year and there was doubts about whether F1's most famous event would continue, but on Tuesday F1 confirmed a new three-year deal for the street race.

The extension was confirmed alongside F1's race schedule for 2023.

The record-breaking 24-race calendar will start with the Bahrain Grand Prix in early March and finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in late November.

F1 has also confirmed the first ever Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Only three F1 races have not taken place on a Sunday, the last being 38 years ago at the 1985 South African Grand Prix.

The race, happening on a circuit which includes the city's famous Strip, will be the third race in the U.S., joining events in Miami and Austin.

2023 race schedule

March 5 - Bahrain Grand Prix

March 19 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

April 2 - Australian Grand Prix

April 16 - Chinese Grand Prix (TBC)

April 30 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

May 7 - Miami Grand Prix

May 21 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

May 28 - Monaco Grand Prix

June 4 - Spanish Grand Prix

June 18 - Canadian Grand Prix

July 2 - Austrian Grand Prix

July 9 - British Grand Prix

July 23 - Hungarian Grand Prix

July 30 - Belgian Grand Prix

August 27 - Dutch Grand Prix

September 3 - Italian Grand Prix

September 17 - Singapore Grand Prix

September 24 - Japanese Grand Prix

October 8 - Qatar Grand Prix

October 22 - U.S. Grand Prix

October 29 - Mexican Grand Prix

November 5 - Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov. 18 - Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 26 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Chinese Grand Prix is still to be confirmed due to COVID-19.

The calendar sees some logistical changes. The Belgian Grand Prix has moved from one side of the August summer break to the other and now takes place after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

This year Belgium formed a tripleheader with the Netherlands and Italy but those two will be a double header in 2023.

Belgium's place on the grid is helped by the fact Kyalami will not be ready to host a South African Grand Prix until 2024. The popular Spa-Francorchamps circuit is the most likely race to drop off the calendar to make way.

The 2023 season will feature two tripleheaders -- Emilia Romagna-Monaco-Spain and U.S. (Austin)-Mexico-Brazil.

The Miami Grand Prix will take place on May 7, a week after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, creating a quite brutal back-to-back for F1 teams.

The Qatar Grand Prix, which featured for the first time in 2021, returns as planned. Qatar is not hosting an event this year due to the World Cup.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said: "We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world. Formula One has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport.

"We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas."