India is set to host its first MotoGP World Championships race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida next year, it was announced on Wednesday.

MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years. The race is labelled as 'Grand Prix of Bharat'.

"MotoGP also has plans to also introduce MotoE into the Indian racing scenario which will not only be a first in Asia but a significant green initiative with net zero carbon emisson," the promoters of the event said in a release.

Riders from as many as 19 countries will participate in the event, which will give a major push to trade and tourism in the country, besides generating employment, they release said.

The Buddh International Circuit, which will be hosting the MotoGP race, was once home to the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, held for three consecutive years from 2011 till 2013, before it was discontinued due to financial, tax and bureaucratic hurdles.

What is Moto GP?

Moto GP is the top-flight competition of motorcycle road racing events held on road circuits under the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM.) MotoGP is the oldest of all motorsports World Championships, its first annual competition having been held in 1949.

The MotoGP world championship is composed of 20 Grands Prix. Each round lasts between 40 and 45 minutes and each race is a sprint from start to finish without pitting for fuel or tires.

With PTI Inputs