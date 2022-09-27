McLaren will race with a revised livery featuring some striking neon pink flashes for the upcoming Formula One races in Singapore and Japan.

The new-look car also features Cyberpunk-inspired illustrations of the engine on the side of the car, giving off the impression of being see-through at certain points.

McLaren has retained its usual papaya orange colour on the sidepods, nose front wing and halo of the car.

The changes will also be reflected in the race suits worn by drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo at both races.

McLaren

McLaren's release said: "The effervescent design represents the emergence of new technologies from the region, with a look to the future inspired by the cityscapes of Singapore and Japan, where Formula 1 returns for the first time since 2019."

The livery will look especially effective at the Singapore Grand Prix, which is held under the lights at the street circuit which wraps around the city's Marina Bay.

The livery is a nod to the team's "future mode" partnership with cryptocurrency exchange OKX.

McLaren has made a habit of one-off liveries inspired by team partners.

Last year it raced at the Monaco Grand Prix in a blue and orange livery in a nod to Gulf.