Alfa Romeo has confirmed Zhou Guanyu will stay at the team for the 2023 Formula One season.

The rookie, China's first F1 driver, has finished in the points on three occasions this season, including a 10th place finish on his debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Zhou has impressed the team with his performances this year. In its press release confirming the contract extension, Alfa Romeo noted Zhou's strong partnership with teammate Valtteri Bottas and his hard-working approach to improving behind the scenes.

An extension for Zhou had been expected for some time now.

"I am looking forward to continuing working with Zhou," team boss Frederic Vasseur said. "From day one with the team, at the Abu Dhabi test last year, he has impressed me with his approach to work and this is always a very positive trait.

"We knew he was quick, but the way he adapted to Formula One in such a short time has been one of the best surprises of our season. He is a very nice guy, everyone in the team likes both his personality and attitude. He has had the humility to ask questions and learn, from the engineers as well as Valtteri, and the intelligence to apply all the information he got to improve race after race.

"He will have this experience to draw on next season, and I am sure he will make another step forward as we continue to grow our team."

It's been an eventful first F1 season for the 23-year-old.

Zhou walked away unharmed from a big crash at the British Grand Prix in July, where his car slid upside down and then flipped over a barrier at the Silverstone circuit.

Speaking on his extension, Zhou said: "I am happy and grateful to Alfa Romeo for the opportunity to be part of the team for another season. Making it to Formula One was a dream come true and the feeling of competing for the first time in a race will live with me forever: the team has been incredibly supportive, welcoming me from day one and helping me adapt to the most complex series in motorsport.

"There is more that I want to achieve in this sport and with the team, and the hard work we have put together since the start of the year is just the first step towards where we want to be next season. There is still a lot to learn, a lot to develop but I am confident in our work: I am looking forward to the next chapter of our story together."