The Miami Grand Prix will retain the notorious fake marina for its second Formula One race in 2023.

Miami's F1 circuit featured a fake harbour that was made up of ten yachts on a vinyl floor designed to look like water, located on the inside of Turns 6, 7 and 8.

It generated significant publicity in the lead up to the race, both positive and negative, but event bosses have made it clear they loved the buzz it created ahead of the city's debut event.

The fake marina at the Miami Grand Prix was a major talking point from the event. Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Miami's event organisers have made it clear the harbour will return in 2023 along with the Hard Rock Beach Club and the fan zone.

There are plans to add 3,000 new grandstand seats and to create more water stations and shaded areas for fans to escape the Miami sun.

Tyler Epp, the president of the Miami race, said: "The whole team is working hard to ensure we deliver a fantastic year two experience for our fans, and it's very exciting to be able to release the tickets to those on the pre-registered list next week.

"2023 will see the return of the iconic MIA Marina and Hard Rock Beach Club which were some of the most popular parts of the MIA campus.

"We have listened to our fans from last year and plan to increase shade, water stations, and will be adding additional viewing platforms around the circuit.

"In year two, we'll continue to showcase the best of Miami - the culture, entertainment, food, music, and community."

Miami and the existing U.S. Grand Prix, will be joined next year by a third race in America, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place on a Saturday in mid-November.