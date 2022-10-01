SINGAPORE -- Lewis Hamilton faces a potential fine at the Singapore Grand Prix after he was summoned to the stewards for an alleged breach of the section of the FIA's International Sporting Code that regulates the wearing of protective clothing, helmets and jewellery.

At the start of the season, the FIA clarified a long-standing rule in F1's regulations that ban drivers from wearing jewellery during track sessions.

The jewellery ruling led to a stand-off between Hamilton and the governing body at the Miami Grand Prix as the seven-time world champion said he could not easily remove a nose stud to comply with the rule.

Lewis Hamilton was summoned to the stewards following the final practice session. MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

An exemption was granted that lasted until the British Grand Prix, when Hamilton finally removed the stud ahead of the first practice session at Silverstone.

In Singapore, Hamilton was summoned to the stewards after final practice for an alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter III of the FIA International Sporting Code, which includes an article on not wearing jewellery. Photos of him in the Mercedes garage before the session showed him wearing his nose stud and earrings, although it was not clear if he removed them before getting in the car.

Breaching the article will result in a fine on the first three instances, with potential sporting penalties being enforced if a competitor continues to defy the rule.