SINGAPORE -- Lewis Hamilton could face a fine at the Singapore Grand Prix after he was summoned to the stewards for an alleged breach of a rule that bans wearing jewellery in the car.

Hamilton explained after qualifying that he was wearing a nose stud because removing it at previous rounds had led to an infection and he had been told to keep it in place to avoid the infection coming back.

At the start of the season, the FIA clarified a long-standing rule in F1's regulations that states drivers must remove jewellery ahead of track sessions. FIA race director Niels Wittich explained at the Miami Grand Prix in May that "metallic objects, such as jewellery, in contact with the skin can reduce heat transmission protection and thus may increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire".

The jewellery ruling led to a stand-off between Hamilton and the governing body in Miami as the seven-time world champion said he could not easily remove a nose stud to comply with the rule.

Lewis Hamilton was summoned to the stewards following the final practice session. MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

An exemption was granted that lasted until the British Grand Prix, when Hamilton finally removed the stud ahead of the first practice session at Silverstone.

In Singapore, Hamilton was summoned to the stewards after final practice for an alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter III of the FIA International Sporting Code, which includes an article on not wearing jewellery.

A Mercedes representative was then called to the stewards after qualifying for submitting an inaccurate self scrutineering form, which includes the wearing of jewellery.

Breaching the article of the International Sporting Code could result in a fine on the first three instances, with potential sporting penalties being enforced if a competitor continues to defy the rule.