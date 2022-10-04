Lewis Hamilton could stay in Formula One for another five years, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who is convinced the British driver will win an eighth world title with the team before he calls it quits.

Hamilton signed a two-year extension at the start of this season and has said on a number of occasions that his desire to stay in F1 is stronger than ever.

The Mercedes driver was controversially denied the world title on the final lap of last season but Wolff is convinced he will get another shot at surpassing Michael Schumacher's record of seven career championship wins.

"I am absolutely certain that Lewis can win the eighth world title with us," Wolff told the Press Association.

"He is not going to go elsewhere, and if we can provide a car that is competitive and he can fight for wins, he is going to win more titles. For him retirement, is still far away. But he asks himself, 'am I still happy with my performances?' And once he comes to the conclusion that he is not, he will be the first one to say that is it."

Wolff said he can see Hamilton, who is currently 37, committing to F1 well into his forties.

"I have no doubt that we will be extending [beyond 2023]. The science today can make sports people, if they are disciplined, go much longer than in the past. Look at Fernando Alonso. He is 41, and he is still mega so no doubt, there are many years left in Lewis."

Earlier in the year, when Hamilton was struggling to get to grips with Mercedes' temperamental 2022 car, he tweeted: "Working on my masterpiece, I'll be the one to decide when it's finished."

In another interview with Channel 4, broadcast over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Wolff said Hamilton has indicated his desire to commit to Mercedes and F1 for a long time.

"The advantage is we speak a lot together," Wolff said. "Just last week we sat down and he says 'look, I have another five years in me, how do you see that?'

"Over time we have just grown together. We are totally transparent with each other. Lewis will be the first one to say 'I can't do this anymore' - because I feel I haven't got the reactions anymore, or I've just lost fun doing it and there is another generation growing up that is just very strong.

"So I have no doubt that whatever we agree on a contract extension, which is going to happen, that we both are always going to discuss, very openly, what does the future hold."