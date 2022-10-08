SUZUKA, Japan -- Lando Norris has accused Max Verstappen of intentionally trying to block him ahead of their qualifying laps at the Japanese Grand Prix after the pair nearly collided on track at the start of Q3.

The incident is being investigated for a potential breach of Article 33.4, which outlaws erratic or dangerous driving, with the drivers being summoned to the stewards at 5 p.m. local time.

The two drivers were preparing for their first flying lap in Q3 when Norris moved to pass Verstappen on the short straight ahead of the final chicane

As Norris drew alongside Verstappen, the Red Bull driver appeared to lose the rear of his car under power and slid towards the McLaren, forcing Norris onto the grass.

Although there is no rule preventing one car passing another on an outlap, drivers often reference a "gentlemen's agreement" that they do not change position in the final part of the lap as it has the potential to ruin the start of both drivers' laps.

When asked if he thought Verstappen attempted to block him from passing, Norris said: "It was quite clear he tried to do that, yeah.

"There's no rule on what you can do, but doing what he did is something that you cannot do. People always overtake before the last corner, as much as everyone always agrees to it, everyone always does it, so it doesn't matter.

"He probably would have done the same if he was in my situation, but I wouldn't have swerved at him if I was in his situation."

Asked if he thought Verstappen, who qualified on pole, would be penalised, Norris said: "Oh yeah, for sure."

Verstappen said the incident would not have happened if Norris had shown "more respect".

"We were on our outlap and we were all lining up to create a gap to everyone and then somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane, but I was on the point of accelerating and I was on very cold tyres," Norris said. "So I had a little moment and that's why he had to drive around me.

"But if he had just a bit more respect for me, because everyone is anyway lining up and I don't think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so by trying to pass me you create that kind of thing."