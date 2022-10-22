Formula One will continue to be broadcast in the U.S. on ESPN networks for the next three years as part of a new contract between the sport and the broadcaster.

ESPN's commercial-free presentation will continue, with at least 16 races due to air on ABC and ESPN each season.

The new deal also includes additional direct-to-consumer rights, allowing ESPN to roll out content in different ways over the next three years.

The extended relationship comes during a boom time for F1 in the U.S.A., with a race in Miami joining the schedule this year and Las Vegas due to host a new race in 2023.

It also follows the largest U.S television audience in history for this year's Miami Grand Prix when an average 2.6 million viewers tuned in to the race on ABC.

"We are delighted to announce that our partnership with ESPN will continue," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said. "Formula One has seen incredible growth in the United States with sold out events and record television audiences, and the addition of Las Vegas to the calendar next season, alongside Austin and Miami, will see us host three spectacular races there.

"The ESPN networks have played a huge part in that growth with their dedicated quality coverage. We are excited to expand our relationship and continue to bring the passion and excitement of Formula One to our viewers in the US together."

Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Programming and Original Content, added: "Formula One and ESPN have been a strong and successful team and we're delighted to extend our relationship. We look forward to serving fans in some new and innovative ways in the next three years as we continue to bring the reach and relevance of the Walt Disney Company networks and platforms to Formula One."