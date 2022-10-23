Max Verstappen secures his 13th win of the season with a late race-clinching overtake of Lewis Hamilton in the US Grand Prix. (0:30)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Red Bull and Alpine have been summoned to see the stewards after Haas lodged a protest about them following the U.S. Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso drove with damaged cars during the race and had pieces come loose.

Perez lost his front wing endplate four laps after an early collision with Valtteri Bottas.

Alonso's right wing mirror fell off his car 26 laps after a big collision with Lance Stroll, which sent his car airborne. Alonso's car sustained other damage in that incident which was fixed, but the mirror was not.

The FIA has a black and orange flag for similar incidents, which denotes a driver must pit to repair a damaged car.

Kevin Magnussen has been shown the flag on three occasions this season, in Canada, Hungary and Singapore.

On all three occasions, Haas felt the punishment was overblown and that the pit stop which followed ruined his race.

Haas protested Perez and Alonso after the race.

On Sunday evening, the FIA deemed both protests were admissible and summoned representatives from both teams to see them, meaning retrospective penalties might be applied.

Perez finished the race fourth, while Alonso was seventh.