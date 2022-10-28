Laurence Edmondson thinks Max Verstappen will smash the record of 13 race wins in a season. (1:27)

Red Bull has been handed a $7 million fine and a 10 percent reduction in windtunnel testing time for next season as punishment for breaching last year's $145 million budget cap.

Red Bull took the accepted breach agreement (ABA) offered to it by the FIA, meaning the penalty cannot be appealed.

The FIA found Red Bull had been in breach of the cap by £432,652 ($0.5 million) once an unclaimed UK tax credit of £1.4 million ($1.6 million) was taken into account.

It means Red Bull's breach of the cap last year, minus the unclaimed tax credit, was by 0.37 percent.

In the FIA's verdict, it said: "There is no accusation or evidence that Red Bull Racing has sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonestly or in a fraudulent manner, nor has it wilfully concealed any information from the Cost Cap Administration."

Although they were never seriously under threat, it means Max Verstappen's 2021 title and Red Bull's newly-won 2022 constructors' championship remain intact.

The windtunnel penalty is significant. Red Bull is already due the least amount of windtunnel time out of F1's 10 teams next year after winning the constructors' championship.

F1's windtunnel testing rules operate on a sliding scale, with the first placed team getting the least and the last placed team getting the most time to test their car the following year.

It means Red Bull faces the prospect of having very limited development of its race car next season.

Red Bull's rival teams wanted a penalty which would wipe out any advantage which the team may have gained from the overspend. One rival team boss told ESPN that stripping Red Bull of a championship would have only benefitted Mercedes or Red Bull.

Limiting Red Bull's budget cap amount for a future season was another suggested punishment, but this would have likely involved making widescale redundancies.

Red Bull has called a press conference for Friday morning where it is expected to fully address the budget cap overspend.

Aston Martin is also due a penalty for making a procedural breach, which will be announced later on Friday.