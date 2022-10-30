Red Bull team principal Christian Horner speaks after the FIA confirmed the penalty for their budget cap breach. (0:39)

Max Verstappen became the first ever Formula One driver to win 14 races in a season with an easy victory at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen, 25, who wrapped up his second world championship at the start of the month, led away from pole position and never looked likely to lose the victory.

He has now surpassed Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2011)'s shared tally of 13 for the most wins in a single F1 calendar season in what has been an utterly dominant season.

"It's been an incredible year so far," Verstappen said after the race. "We are definitely enjoying it and we will try to go for more."

Verstappen wrapped up his second championship at the Japanese Grand Prix with four races left to run, before winning the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin.

Verstappen could finish with 16 wins if he wins the remaining events in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

The Mexico win is the 34th of Verstappen's career. He is already sixth on the all-time F1 winners' list and is seven victories short of levelling the great Ayrton Senna's tally of 41.

Verstappen has numerous records from earlier in his F1 career. He became the youngest driver to start a race at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix and the youngest race winner, aged 18, to win a race at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.