MEXICO CITY -- Dominance by a single driver is common in Formula One, but that doesn't mean it's easy to attain. Many of the greats have enjoyed a season -- or multiple seasons -- of unbeatable form, but the ease with which the victories fall always belies the hard work with which they were achieved.

For the now double world champion Max Verstappen, his first season of total dominance has come at the relatively young age of 25. By winning the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, his 14th of the year, Verstappen set a new record for race victories in a single season.

The previous record of 13 was set in 2004 by Michael Schumacher during his dominant Ferrari years and equaled in 2013 by Sebastian Vettel while driving for Red Bull. With two races remaining in 2022, there is every chance Verstappen raises the bar to 16.

Not that the man himself is interested in the numbers.

"I was never really interested in stats," Verstappen said after securing his victory in Mexico. "I just live in the moment, try to do the best I can every single weekend.

"I try to win the races -- that for me is the most important thing that when I go home I can say to myself that I maximized the performance and if I'm close to that I'm happy.

"But a lot in Formula One depends on the whole package and we have a great package [right now]. I'm just enjoying the moment and I'm not that interested in keeping in touch with every stat.

"But of course it has been an amazing season and of course I am very happy winning so many races."

As Verstappen has pointed out before, comparing records across eras in Formula One is fraught with inconsistencies. Schumacher achieved his 13 wins in an 18-race season, Vettel scored his in a 19-race season and Verstappen secured his first 13 wins of 2022 in 20 race period before taking No. 14 at the 21st race of the year.

But while Verstappen's season may be statistically less impressive (with two races left to run), he has arguably had a less dominant car than Schumacher and Vettel enjoyed in their record years. What's more, he has secured a number of his 14 wins in a more spectacular fashion.

While the Red Bull is clearly the class of the field at this stage of the season, Ferrari was a genuine threat for victories at every race in the early rounds of 2022. Looking at it one way, you could argue the Italian team has gifted Verstappen additional wins - most notably in Spain when Charles Leclerc broke down and then in France when Leclerc crashed out of the lead -- but the counter argument is that Verstappen has consistently been in a position to take advantage.

More impressively, he has won races from lowly grid positions, which was rarely the case for the other Vettel and Schumacher. Vettel won all of his 13 races in 2013 from the front row of the grid while Schumacher won 11 of his 13 from the first two grid positions. Verstappen, however, has won six of his 14 from grid positions outside the top two, and two of those were from way back in 10th and 14th on the grid in Hungary and Belgium.

At a glance that could reflect negatively on his qualifying performance, but his three lowliest grid positions that led to victories were all at races where he had either grid penalties for engine component changes (Italy and Belgium) or a power unit issue in qualifying (Hungary).

On top of that, Ferrari has had a quicker car in qualifying at a number of races this year, which was not the case among Vettel's and Schumacher's rivals when they were dominating. It means Verstappen has had to fight harder for the front row starting positions he has earned, and to underline that point, a surprising statistic from this year is that Leclerc has a higher average starting position (2.65) than Verstappen's (2.70) while also securing nine poles to Verstappen's seven.

Again, the comparison between eras is far from perfect, but there is no doubt Verstappen has already put himself among the sport's greatest drivers with many fruitful years of his career still to run. His team boss, Christian Horner, who is in a position to directly compare the newly-crowned two-time champion with four-time champion Vettel, gave a valid perspective on the two on Sunday night.

"They are two very different drivers, two phenomenally successful drivers, and I think what Sebastian has achieved in his career puts him among the greats and the most successful drivers in the sport," he said on Sunday evening in Mexico. "But I think Max, what we are seeing today and this year, we are actually witnessing something very special.

"I sometimes think that his achievements perhaps don't receive the plaudits that they should, because what we have witnessed this year is an absolutely outstanding performance from a driver who is at the top of his game."

Asked if Verstappen's was the most impressive season-long performance from a driver Horner has seen, he added: "There's been years of domination with Mercedes, but I think as an individual driver probably yes.

"He has won the most grands prix in a year now within 21 races. On top of that, he has won two sprint races, and he has not won all of them from pole position.

"He's had to fight and race for a lot of those victories. When we look back at the end of the year, it is an absolutely outstanding year that Max has driven.

"He hasn't put a wheel wrong. He has been perfect throughout the season and it's incredible the level of consistency he has been able to achieve."

Of course, that's the opinion of a very proud team boss with a naturally biased viewpoint, but even if Verstappen retired tomorrow, it would be hard to deny his position among the top drivers in F1 history after this year's performance.

There will be some that point to Red Bull's breach of last year's cost cap as a reason to diminish Verstappen's achievement in 2022. But even the most exaggerated claims of how much performance Red Bull gained in the development of this year's car by overspending last year would fall short of cancelling out his advantage over the rest of the field. Like him or not, Verstappen's performance this year has been truly exceptional.