Lewis Hamilton said Fernando Alonso questioning the value of his Formula One titles made him "giggle a little bit."

Ahead of the Mexican GP, Alonso told Dutch media that Max Verstappen's two world titles are worth more than Hamilton's seven because the Red Bull driver has not just beaten his teammate to claim them.

Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's seven world championships are tied for the most in F1 history.

Hamilton responded to the comments on Sunday on social media with a thumbs-up emoji alongside a picture of himself standing on the podium with Alonso at the 2007 U.S. Grand Prix, when the British driver beat his then-McLaren teammate to victory.

When asked after the Mexican Grand Prix to respond, Hamilton replied: "I gave you it. That's my thumbs up.

"I don't really have a lot to say about it, it does make me giggle a little bit to be honest.

"But I have tried to be really respectful over the years and for example, when you've ever asked me about who has been the better driver for me, I've always tried to give praise.

"It's definitely interesting to see the comments that are made, but it doesn't really matter. So that's why I just gave the thumbs up."

Alonso quickly backtracked from his comments on social media himself, tweeting: "And again... Please, all the titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring. Incomparable to each other and let's enjoy champions and legends of our current time.

"Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let's enjoy them."

However, it's not the first time this season Alonso has taken a dig at Hamilton.

After colliding on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix, a collision Hamilton was at fault for, an angry Alonso said over his car radio: "What an idiot... this guy only knows how to drive and start in first."

Hamilton saw the funny side on that occasion, too, and gave Alonso a signed Mercedes cap ahead of the next race.