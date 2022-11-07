Daniel Ricciardo is in talks with Mercedes and Red Bull about a reserve driver role for the 2023 season.

Ricciardo has already confirmed he will not be racing next year, with McLaren buying out the final year of his contract after an underwhelming season.

The Australian driver was underwhelmed by the racing options available to him in 2023 but is keen to stay involved in the grid where possible.

Mercedes and Red Bull have both shown an interest in adding him to their roster next season.

"I think Daniel is speaking to a few teams about a potential role, also Red Bull," Toto Wolff told Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix.

"For us, we very much like him, he's a great character but we are not in a position yet who is going to be our third driver."

A reserve driver will usually conduct simulator work for a team and is the first option to replace a driver who is unable to compete at a race weekend.

The opportunity might well provide a chance for Ricciardo to compete in a race.

Nico Hulkenberg earned the reputation as a "supersub" during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season when he twice stood in for Sergio Perez.

More recently, Nyck de Vries deputised for the unwell Alex Albon at the Italian Grand Prix -- the Dutch driver's performance at that race helped him secure a full-time F1 drive for AlphaTauri next season.