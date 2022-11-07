Max Verstappen and Red Bull will talk to Sky Sports as normal at the Brazilian Grand Prix, despite a boycott of the broadcaster at last month's Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen did not talk to Sky's channels on Saturday or Sunday at the Mexico City race, citing what he considered to be disrespectful coverage towards him.

The comment which prompted the boycott was pundit Ted Kravitz saying Lewis Hamilton was "robbed" of the 2021 championship, which Verstappen won at a controversial finale in Abu Dhabi last year.

Red Bull has said the comment was "the straw that broke the camel's back" after what it perceived to be disrespectful coverage of Verstappen throughout the season.

Sky Sports F1 chief Billy McGinty visited Red Bull's headquarters on Monday for clear-the-air talks, although Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez had spoken to Sky Sports at an event in Las Vegas, promoting the city's 2023 F1 rave during the weekend.

Red Bull has confirmed to ESPN that normal service will resume for the final two races, which had always been the team's plan, with the team feeling that a statement was made with the Mexico boycott.

Verstappen broke the record for the most wins in a season in Mexico with his 14th victory of the year. The F1 season concludes with a back to back of Brazil (Nov. 13) and Abu Dhabi (Nov. 20).