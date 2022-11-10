Mick Schumacher is the latest to be put on the spot in ESPN's You Have To Answer challenge. (1:07)

Michael Schumacher's 2003 championship-winning Formula One car has sold at auction for $14.8 million (£12.9 million).

The F2003 is the most expensive modern-era F1 car ever sold, breaking the record set on Schumacher's 2001 F1 car, which sold for $7.5 million in 2017.

The 2003 was also a record breaker on track, helping Schumacher move past Juan Manuel Fangio on the all-time champions list with six titles -- he won a seventh the following season.

Schumacher's son Mick, in his second F1 season with the Haas team, drove the F2003 at Italian circuit Fiorano in October ahead of the sale at RM Sotherby's this month.

Fangio's 1954 Mercedes remains the most expensive car F1 ever, selling for $28 million in 2013.