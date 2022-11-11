Nate Saunders backs Lewis Hamilton to win the Brazilian GP as he finds it hard to comprehend that the Mercedes driver can finish the season without a race win. (1:53)

The Mercedes Formula One team said on Friday they had suspended a partnership agreement with troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX ahead of the season's penultimate race in Brazil.

FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is scrambling to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse while regulators have stepped in.

Mercedes signed a sponsorship deal with FTX in September, 2021 when they were the reigning champiox

Mercedes has carried FTX sponsorship on its rear wing this year. Steve Wobser/Getty Images

"As a first step, we have suspended our partnership agreement with FTX," a team spokesman said.

"This means the company will no longer appear on our race car and other branded assets from this weekend. We will continue to monitor closely the situation as it evolves."

The season ends in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.

Mercedes, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and fellow-Briton George Russell, have yet to win a race this season.