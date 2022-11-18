Daniel Ricciardo is set to return to Red Bull as the team's third driver for the 2023 season, according to Helmut Marko.

It will bring him back to the team he infamously left in 2019.

He will take part in demonstration runs for the team around the world.

With F2 driver Liam Lawson set to be the team's official reserve driver for next year, Ricciardo will not necessarily be the back-up to Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez if either is unable to take part in a race.

"Ricciardo will be our third driver," Marko told Sky Germany ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"We have so many sponsors, we have to do show runs and the like, so of course he's one of the most high-profile and best-suited."

Ricciardo was left without a 2023 race seat after McLaren cut his three-year contract short one season early, with the Australian failing to meet expectations.

A return to Alpine did not materialise, while Ricciardo had no interest in racing with Haas or Williams next year.

He has vowed to come back to racing in 2024 "with a vengeance".

Although his return to Red Bull, the team he infamously left in 2019, might be seen as a sign Sergio Perez is under pressure, the Mexican driver is under contract until the end of the 2024 season.