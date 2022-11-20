The Unlapped podcast team explain why taking the third driver spot at Red Bull is an appealing move for Daniel Ricciardo. (1:27)

ABU DHABI -- American driver Logan Sargeant has secured a place on the Formula One grid with Williams next year after finishing fourth in the Formula 2 championship and gaining enough points to earn an F1 superlicence.

A superlicence is required to race in F1 and earned via a points system, with finishing positions in various championships contributing points towards a driver's total.

Williams announced Sargeant, 21, as its choice to replace Nicholas Latifi next year during October's U.S. Grand Prix, but the signing was reliant on the Floridian having one.

By finishing fifth in the final F2 race of the year in Abu Dhabi, Sargeant secured fourth place in the F2 championship standings.

The result gave him an additional 30 points towards his superlicence, taking him comfortably over the 40-point threshold required for eligibility.

Sargeant, who finished as the highest-placed rookie in F2 this year, will partner Alex Albon at Williams in 2023, making his debut at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix next March.

Alexander Rossi was the last American to race in F1 in 2015.