F1 drivers to get medal for race wins

Formula One race winners will now be given a medal by the FIA to mark the achievement, starting with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Trophies will still be given out to the winning driver and constructor on the podium normal.

With the majority of those trophies being kept by teams, F1 wanted its drivers "retain a unique personal memento to commemorate their outstanding achievement."

The award will be known as the FIA Medal as it is an award from the governing body, not F1 itself.

Winners of F1 sprint races, which started at a handful of events in 2021, have been given a medal for winning. Sprint victories are not considered the same as a full grand prix win.

It remains to be seen how different individual winners medals will look for different events.

F1's announcement said; "The medals also highlight the long and illustrious history into which the winner of each grand prix enters by marking the number of the race since the World Championship began back in 1950, with this first medal engraved for the 1079th competition at the highest level of motor sport."