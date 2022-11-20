Sebastian Vettel signed off his legendary Formula One career with 10th in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Vettel's final race has been marked in a number of ways, including a track run on Saturday evening the four-time world champion organised for people of all abilities within the paddock to take part in.

Lewis Hamilton also picked up the tab for all 20 drivers at a dinner to say farewell to the German driver earlier this week.

Vettel was given a guard of honor by the other drivers before the race and, after the checkered flag, did donuts on track.

He was then interviewed in front of the main grandstand after climbing out of his car, something usually reserved for the top three finishers.

"I feel a bit empty, to be honest, it's been a big weekend," Vettel said in an interview on track after the race.

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"It was a bit of a different warm-up today to get into the race, but once the lights go off it's full-on race mode.

"Obviously, we didn't go for maybe the best strategy, so it was a shame because I think we could have turned the constructors' championship around for us.

"But overall, obviously a big day and a big thank you to all the support so many flags, so many smiling faces which has been very, very special.

"I'm sure I'm going to miss more than I understand right now."

Vettel's next step after F1 has yet to be confirmed. The German driver said ahead of this weekend's race he is in no rush to jump straight into another racing series as he wants to spend some time with his family.