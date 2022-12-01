Nate Saunders reacts to news of Mattia Binotto's resignation as team principal of Ferrari. (1:25)

Haas boss Guenther Steiner will release a book, "Surviving to Drive", in April next year to take readers inside his team's rollercoaster 2022 season.

Steiner, who has gained huge popularity through Netflix's successful "Drive to Survive series on Formula One, is known for his outspoken interviews and colourful language.

The book, written as a diary of the year, will be "uncompromising and searingly honest, told in Steiner's inimitable style", according to a press release on Thursday.

Steiner led the team through a turbulent start to the year when Russia's military invasion of Ukraine prompted a split from team title sponsor Uralkali and driver Nikita Mazepin a week before the first race.

Mazepin's replacement, Kevin Magnussen, was one of the feel-good stories of the season and grabbed vital points for Haas at the start of the season.

Magnussen also scored the team's first pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix in November.

Haas' season finished with the team opting to replace Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, with the experienced Nico Hulkenberg.

"I don't think I could have picked a more active year than this one in terms of documenting some of the many things a team principal has to go through in Formula 1," Steiner said.

"I've never looked at keeping a diary before and while I like to look forward, it's been fun to look back over this year proofing this book again and reflecting on the many highs and lows we've encountered at Haas F1 Team.

"Ultimately the highs stand out more, from Kevin Magnussen's points-scoring return in Bahrain to Mick Schumacher's first points at Silverstone, through to the team's first ever pole position in Brazil and our eighth place finish in the constructors' championship - it's been quite the season.

"It's the hard work of everyone on our team that has returned us to the fight in Formula 1 and I can't thank everyone who's a part of Haas F1 Team enough for their efforts and dedication.

"I hope people enjoy this insight into our 2022 season and hopefully they'll come along for the ride in 2023 when we look to build on this year's successes."

The book comes at a time of increasing worldwide popularity for Formula One.