Formula E will race in Portland, Oregon in 2023 for the first time, the championship announced on Wednesday.

The race, set for June 24, was approved at Wednesday's FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting.

The all-electric racing series has raced in the United States since season one in 2015 with races in Long Beach, Miami and New York City.

Alberto Longo, Formula E's chief championship officer, said in a statement: "We are excited to bring the premier electric motorsport world championship to Portland for the first time in June next year. There is a big, passionate fanbase for professional sports in the city, together with strong ecological credentials which makes Portland a perfect host for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

"The USA remains an important market for Formula E. We are delighted to maintain that critical presence and engage a new audience in the Pacific Northwest region in all-electric motorsport."

Next year's championship will begin in Mexico City and conclude in London, with Portland being round 12 of 16.

Season nine will also see the new Gen-3 car, with the latest electric racing technology.